K99.1FM’s Cares For Kids Radiothon

Our 26th Annual K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon is taking place today. This year we are once again raising money to support Dayton Children’s Hospital.
In the 25 years since its inception, the Cares For Kids Radiothon has raised over $5.75M dollars to secure life-saving equipment, supplies, expanded services, and an additional pediatric transport intensive care unit for the hospital.
DONATE ONLINE HERE
More Ways To Donate
- By Phone: 1-888-746-5437
- By Text: Text K99KIDS to 51555
- Online: Donate Now
- Mail: Dayton Children’s, Attn: Development Department-Radiothon. One Children’s Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815
NEW THIS YEAR: EXCLUSIVE ONLINE AUCTIONS
This year we have several online auctions where you can bid on tickets to the biggest Country Concerts in the region. 100% of the proceeds from these auctions will go to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Concert experiences you can bid on include:
- Morgan Wallen/Bailey Zimmerman Concert In Indianapolis
- 2 Tickets to see Morgan Wallen, with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins on Friday, April 5th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
- A signed Morgan Wallen guitar
- One-night hotel stay in Indianapolis.
- Bailey Zimmerman with Josh Ross in Cincinnati
- 2 tickets to the concert
- 2 VIP meet and greet passes to meet Bailey Zimmerman
- An autographed commemorative VIP Laminate
- 1 VIP exclusive merchandise item
- Early entry to the concert
- One-night hotel stay
- Luke Combs Concert In Cincinnati
- 2 Tickets to see Luke Combs at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on August 2nd, or August 3rd.
- One-night hotel stay in Cincinnati
- Tim McGraw & Carly Pearce Concert Experience In Toledo
- 2 tickets to see Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce in Toledo on May 30th
- 2 VIP passes to Carly Pearce’s fan experience before the show
- A signed Tim McGraw guitar
- One-night hotel stay in Toledo
- 100% of the proceeds will go to benefit the Dayton Children’s Hospital
Bid On These Items Now
Thank you to our Sponsors
|The K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon is sponsored by Joseph Airport Toyota and Hyundai, Milano's Pizza Subs, & Taps, New Life Ketamine Clinic, and International Harvester Credit Union