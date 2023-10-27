K99.1FM's Cares For Kids Radiothon

Our 26th Annual K99.1FM Cares For Kids Radiothon is taking place today. This year we are once again raising money to support Dayton Children’s Hospital.

In the 25 years since its inception, the Cares For Kids Radiothon has raised over $5.75M dollars to secure life-saving equipment, supplies, expanded services, and an additional pediatric transport intensive care unit for the hospital.

More Ways To Donate

By Phone: 1-888-746-5437

1-888-746-5437 By Text: Text K99KIDS to 51555

Text K99KIDS to 51555 Online: Donate Now

Mail: Dayton Children’s, Attn: Development Department-Radiothon. One Children’s Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404-1815

NEW THIS YEAR: EXCLUSIVE ONLINE AUCTIONS

This year we have several online auctions where you can bid on tickets to the biggest Country Concerts in the region. 100% of the proceeds from these auctions will go to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Concert experiences you can bid on include:

Morgan Wallen/Bailey Zimmerman Concert In Indianapolis

2 Tickets to see Morgan Wallen, with Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins on Friday, April 5th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis



A signed Morgan Wallen guitar



One-night hotel stay in Indianapolis.

Bailey Zimmerman with Josh Ross in Cincinnati

2 tickets to the concert



2 VIP meet and greet passes to meet Bailey Zimmerman



An autographed commemorative VIP Laminate



1 VIP exclusive merchandise item



Early entry to the concert



One-night hotel stay

Luke Combs Concert In Cincinnati

2 Tickets to see Luke Combs at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on August 2nd, or August 3rd.



One-night hotel stay in Cincinnati

Tim McGraw & Carly Pearce Concert Experience In Toledo

2 tickets to see Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce in Toledo on May 30th



2 VIP passes to Carly Pearce’s fan experience before the show



A signed Tim McGraw guitar



One-night hotel stay in Toledo

100% of the proceeds will go to benefit the Dayton Children’s Hospital

Thank you to our Sponsors