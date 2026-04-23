EDGE HEADS: REGISTER TO WIN TICKETS TO THE TOTALLY TUBULAR FESTIVAL

Win tickets to the Totally Tubular Festival at The Rose!

Hey Edge Heads, here’s your chance to score a pair of tickets to the Totally Tubular Festival at The Rose Music Center, Saturday, August 15. Register below to win a pair of tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/23/2026 – 8/15/2026. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive tickets to the Totally Tubular Festival at Rose Music Center (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

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