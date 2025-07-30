EDGE HEAD EXCLUSIVE: WIN TICKETS TO SEE AIR SUPPLY THIS SUNDAY AT ROSE MUSIC CENTER

Win tickets to see Air Supply at Rose Music Center!

Air Supply is playing this Sunday, August 3, at Rose Music Center at The Heights. We managed to get our hands on five pairs of last minute tickets to the show. Register before 7pm, Thursday, 7/31, and you could win a pair of tickets to the show.

Winners will be drawn immediately following The Evening Edge with Todd Hollst, (7/31/2025) ending at 7pm.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/30/2025 4PM EST. – 7/31/2025 7PM EST. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: FIVE (5) winner(s) will receive a pair of tickets to see Air Supply at Rose Music Center, Sunday, August 3, 2025. (ARV: $70). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

