Ultimate holiday package offered for ‘Home Alone’ fans in New York

NEW YORK, NY — Are you a Home Alone fan?

If the answer is yes, you could enjoy the Christmas holiday season Kevin McCallister-style!

New York City’s Plaza Hotel is offering a special holiday package, “Home Alone 2: Fun in New York.”

Guests can recreate some of the iconic scenes from the 1992 movie.

The experience includes a four-hour limo ride around the city to visit the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Carnegie Hall, and Radio City Hall.

You can also enjoy a “Home Alone” sundae. It includes 16 scoops of assorted ice cream, whipped cream, maraschino cherries, M&M’s, brownie bits, chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce.”

The starting rate for this package this month is close to $3,400.

Merry Christmas, you filthy animal!

