‘Surreal experience;’ Ohio native describes performing Super Bowl halftime show with Usher

CINCINNATI — An Ohio professional roller saker spent his Super Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas onstage during the halftime show.

Dylan Morton is a skater from Cincinnati and skated his way on to the Disney show ‘Saturdays’ and the American Music Awards, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The Milford High School graduate said he had been trying to work with Usher for years but did not get a call for any jobs.

One day, the phone finally rang.

“Usher gets announced for the Super Bowl and when he gets announced you get excited,” said Morton. “But you’re not too certain if there’s going to be rollers in it or not because it’s dangerous to skate on stage. It’s never been done before.”

He told WCPO that the skaters, acrobats, and dancers learned choreography for weeks.

His steps changed several times, even on the day of the halftime show.

Morton called it a “surreal experience,” on his Instagram account.

“Can’t really put it all into words, but I’m just grateful for all the blessings!” he said.

