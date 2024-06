Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

If you hadn’t heard, Madonna is being sued by a few fans unhappy that some of her shows in Brooklyn, New York and Washington D.C. started much later than advertised. What’s more, some fans stated that during her D.C. show, she told the audience “I am sorry I am late...no, I am not sorry, it’s who I am...I’m always late.”

The two men suing called her comments, “arrogant,” and that it showed “total disrespect” for her fans and ticket holders.