Becoming a veterinarian is a rewarding career that can be both financially lucrative and emotionally fulfilling as you care for pets of all ages and advise pet parents on how to care for them properly. Therefore, if you decide to open your own practice, it's worth investing in a veterinary practice consultant who can help unlock your clinic's full potential. Bring them on so they can conduct a deep dive into your business's financial health, help streamline workflows for better optimization, improve staff retention, and develop more strategic marketing.

Despite Americans' love for their dogs and other animals, it doesn't mean vet businesses are immune to downturn. According to AVMA News, vet patient visits are down 1.9% per practice in 2024, which likely signals declining revenue, especially during economic downturns such as now. This is where a veterinary business advisor can step in to help you stand out from the pack and develop a strategy through economic and regional changes.

What Does a Veterinary Practice Consultant Do?

A veterinary consultant uses their expertise to assess veterinary clinics and practices. They are there to support you by advising on how to improve your overall business operations. As they do their assessment, they're going to determine what areas of the clinic you need to improve, which can include:

Financial workflow

Staff performance

Budget adjustments

Training procedures

They can also observe your overall customer care with pet parents and give feedback on what services you may want to offer in your location. Overall, their job is to ensure that you can offer the best veterinary care that fits with running a viable business. These professionals can provide the needed consulting to help privately owned vet clinics, larger animal hospitals, training hospitals, and more.

When Should I Hire One for My Clinic?

Like any other business, you may find your vet clinic facing some stagnation. Call in a professional if you're dealing with:

Being overwhelmed with management

Looking to expand

Facing high turnover or poor team morale

Repeated client complaints

Booming business but short-staffed

Remember, regardless of how good and caring a veterinarian you are, even if you supply good services and clients are satisfied, your business can still fall short, causing management and team issues. As the economy changes, you may also quickly face high inventory costs compared to the profits.

If business begins to bloom, which is a good thing, it can become stressful if you don't have enough staff to cover it. Therefore, people can get overwhelmed, which can cause burnout and high turnover.

Plus, as the clinic owner, if you're spending most of your time on administrative HR and marketing work, you may not have enough time to do what you truly love, directly working with the fur babies.

Luckily, with the right service, you can have help from the beginning and not wait until things get out of hand. Set yourself up for being a successful vet clinic owner through veterinary practice startup online assistance, which has expert-led courses to help avoid common pitfalls before opening day.

How to Pick the Right Expert

All vet consultants aren't created equally, so when choosing the right one for your vet business, assess what clinic growth strategies you must focus on the most.

Depending on your issues, you may want a consultant who has additional specialties or subspecialties in public accounting. Others may have a background in office management, which can make them more effective for enhancing your team's:

Performance

Training

Overall accountability

What Are Some Tangible Consultancy Benefits for Vets?

With the right advisor on deck, you may see more practice optimization as they identify inefficiencies and workflows to help you better utilize the staff you have and see where there are gaps that require new hires. They can also help train staff on handling high-stress situations and customer care.

Does it seem that profits aren't where they should be? Your vet consultant can analyze your overall fee structure to ensure that it matches regional averages.

If your business is facing financial worries, your veterinary practice consultant can conduct audits to ensure everything is billed properly. Regarding funding access, they can help your business prepare a comprehensive financial plan to develop projections for lenders and advise on small business loans or vet-friendly banks that understand the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Highest-Paid Vet Specialty?

Veterinary surgeons are at the top of the animal care food chain as they perform anything from neutering and spaying to intricate soft tissue surgeries, and veterinary specialists are typically the highest ones in the field. Board-certified specialists who specialize in areas like cardiology, ophthalmology, and surgery can bring home average salaries between $200,000 and $250,000 annually, according to Roo.

Is 25 Too Late to Become a Vet?

The good thing is, 25 isn't too late to pursue your dream of becoming a veterinarian. A typical education path involves someone graduating earlier; however, starting at 25 means you'll graduate around the age of 29 to 30, but you still have time to have at least a 30+ career ahead of you.

Plus, veterinary schools value students from varied backgrounds, and you don't have to have just finished your bachelor's degree. However, expect the course to be expensive, intense, and physically demanding as it requires a high commitment.

What Gender Are Most Veterinarians?

NPR reported that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics proclaimed that nearly 70% of veterinarians were women in 2023. That number is expected to grow as the American Association of Veterinary Colleges reported 83% of the veterinary medical class of 2027 were also women.

Elevate Your Vet Business with Expert Help

If your dream is to help pets as a veterinarian, you can protect your business from financial woes, staff issues, and being overwhelmed by management by bringing on a professional veterinary practice consultant to help. However, you don't have to wait until after your business is opened, as you can prevent issues as much as possible by utilizing the right consultancy during the planning process. As a result, the dogs, cats, and other animals of your community can benefit from your expertise for years to come as you maximize as many profits as possible.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.