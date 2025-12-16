Spending hours in the gym and eating a balanced diet may not always result in a perfect mid-section. Even after extreme weight loss, hanging stomach skin can be a reminder that won't resolve on its own. Luckily, approved tummy tuck candidates can receive surgical help.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgery, over 170,000 Americans underwent a tummy tuck in 2023 to remove that excess abdominal skin. Expect a surgeon to remove about three to five pounds of extra skin and fat.

However, getting an abdominoplasty shouldn't be taken lightly. It's a major surgery that requires preparation and aftercare, from weight maintenance to other lifestyle adjustments like quitting smoking. Ignoring post-surgical aftercare can cause complications, such as swelling or edema.

Read on to see whether you're a candidate for this procedure, or if you should pursue other options.

The Ideal Tummy Tuck Candidate Profile

Before a surgeon can help you, you must meet some requirements. Current health status and life stage are markers of whether you're a good fit or a risk.

Health

Before surgery, you should be within 10 to 15 pounds of your ideal weight. After a major weight loss, you've kept your weight stable for the past six months or more.

Non-smokers are ideal for this surgery. However, those who can't quit permanently need a four to six-week cigarette fast before and after the procedure. Failure to avoid smoking inhibits wound healing by reducing blood flow and oxygen and may even cause necrosis.

Family Plans

A tummy tuck shouldn't happen during family expansion for women. It's best for those who don't plan to have children or have already had their last baby.

Recovery Environment

Setting up a proper recovery environment is just as important as the procedure. You should have a comfortable home environment for a few weeks of proper post-surgery rest.

Access to nutritious food and clean water is also essential for nourishing a recovering body. You'll likely wear a compression garment for a few weeks, so avoid strenuous activity during this period.

Having the time and discipline to follow your doctor's recovery instructions will prevent post-surgery complications. Former British pop star Kerry Katona has been candid about botching her tummy tuck by rushing back to work and not giving herself time to recover.

Who Should Delay the Procedure?

Do you have uncontrolled diabetes or cardiac issues? If so, your surgeon is likely to deny approval. As mentioned, it's a major invasive surgery where you will be under anesthesia.

Therefore, heart or lung issues, as well as diabetes, make you a surgical risk. Conditions like poorly managed diabetes can also slow down the healing essential to proper recovery.

If you're still in the middle of your weight loss journey, hold off on booking an appointment with your cosmetic surgeon. That's because ongoing weight loss may produce even more loose skin.

Those still unsure about starting or expanding an existing family should hold off on abdominalplasty as a new pregnancy will reverse the results. Plus, if you've already had one abdominal surgery, your doctor may not approve you for another one in the future.

Why Get This Cosmetic Surgery?

A smaller waistline and overall improved appearance are the top reasons to vie for tummy tuck candidacy. However, patients may also enjoy other cosmetic, medical, and functional reasons after recovery.

Back Health

Did you know weak stomach muscles can affect your back? Since an abdominoplasty tightens those weak muscles, it provides enough support to potentially ease chronic lower back pain. Stronger back and midsection muscles work together to help you stand straight and maintain good posture.

Hygiene

Participants on My 600-pound Life often deal with several pounds of post-weight-loss loose skin, which can lead to chafing, infections, rashes, and skin sores. All that extra skin can affect body odor as moisture buildup can breed bacteria and sweat. Proper removal can make body cleansing easier and faster.

Urinary Comfort

Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) occurs from too much pressure on the bladder and urethra. Many postpartum women experience this condition. This procedure corrects diastasis recti (when abdominal muscles separate), which helps strengthen the pelvic floor and alleviate bladder pressure.

Manage Your Post-Surgery Expectations

Don't expect immediate results, since it may take over a month for the swelling to fully resolve. Plus, this body contouring adjustment will improve loose skin but leave its own reminder. Once healing is complete, you will still have a horizontal scar from hip to hip and possibly a small vertical one up to the navel.

Yes, you can regain weight after a tummy tuck, as it is not a weight loss procedure. While a fluctuation between 10 and 15 pounds is acceptable, anything over 15 pounds may cause enough stretching to require corrective surgery. That's why a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet and regular movement should be an ongoing part of your post-surgery life.

Frequently Asked Questions About Abdominoplasty

What Can I Do During Recovery?

Avoid strenuous activity, such as lifting or high-impact workouts, for several weeks. However, your surgeon will advise you to walk around to prevent blood clots in the legs and improve your circulation. You can also return to work within two weeks, as long as you take it easy.

Are There Risks?

Blood clots and infection are a concern. However, proper preparation in the preceding weeks, a vetted surgeon, and following post-operation instructions can reduce risk.

A Tummy Tuck Can Help the Right Person

As you can see, getting a tummy tuck is invasive surgery that isn't for anyone. The ideal person is in good health and willing to follow pre-surgery instructions and prepare for several weeks of recovery. If you feel you've done all you can with diet and exercise, this cosmetic surgery may help you achieve your ideal contour.

However, a successful surgery may go beyond giving you a smaller waistline while alleviating other conditions, such as back pain, hygiene concerns, or urinary incontinence.

