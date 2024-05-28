TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lanes blocked due to crash on NB I-75 in Mont Cty.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The left lanes are blocked due to a crash on Northbound Interstate 75 between Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Dryden Road, according to ODOT cameras. It shows three vehicles are involved. Traffic is backing on NB I-75 past Dryden Road.

NB I-75 at Carrillon blvd Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

