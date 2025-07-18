TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes closed due to crash on I-75 NB in Montgomery Co.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

The right lanes are closed after a crash on Interstate 75 between State Route 4 and Stanley Avenue. ODOT cameras show the right lanes are closed. The left lanes are open.

Crash on I-75 NB near SR-4 Photo from ODOT

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

