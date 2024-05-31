Marian Robinson, Michelle Obama’s mother, dies at 86

The mother of Michelle Obama, Marian Robinson, has died at the age of 86, The Associated Press reported.

“As a sister, aunt, cousin, neighbor, and friend to so many, she was beloved beyond words by countless others whose lives were improved by her presence,” the statement from Barack and Michelle Obama, Craig and Kelly Robinson, and their children said, according to CNN.

“She passed peacefully this morning, and right now, none of us are quite sure how exactly we’ll move on without her,” the statement said.

My mom Marian Robinson was my rock, always there for whatever I needed. She was the same steady backstop for our entire family, and we are heartbroken to share she passed away today. We wanted to offer some reflections on her remarkable life: https://t.co/F7T6q625PC — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 31, 2024

