17-year-old arrested for murder in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old in Cincinnati on Saturday.

On March 30, around 2:15 a.m. Cincinnati police crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Highland Ave on reports of a shooting.

The victim, who died at the scene, was identified as 21-year-old Benjamin Addison.

On Saturday, April 6, the Cincinnati Police Department’s homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested a 17-year-old male for murder in the death of Addison.

The investigation is ongoing.

