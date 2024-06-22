3 injured after gunmen open fire on building hosting funeral reception in Chicago suburbs: Officials

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — Three people were injured after multiple gunmen in a vehicle opened fire on a community center that was hosting a funeral reception in the Chicago suburbs, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time Friday in the city of Blue Island, Illinois, located about 16 miles south of the Chicago Loop. The Salvation Army community center was being rented for a repast funeral service at the time, according to Blue Island City Administrator Tom Wogan.

"The vehicle containing multiple gunmen opened fire on the front of the building," Wogan said during a press briefing Friday evening.

A person with a concealed carry permit who was attending the service came out of the building and returned fire, Wogan said, describing the scene as "very chaotic."

The three victims were inside the building when the shooting began, according to Wogan. They were brought to local hospitals, one with potentially life-threatening injuries and two with minor injuries, he said.

One person has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the shooting, the Blue Island Police Department said Friday night.

Police said they are working to identify the suspect vehicle and "remaining offenders."

It is unclear if this was a "retaliatory incident," Wogan said.

Several law enforcement agencies, including state police and the FBI, are assisting, the Blue Island Police Department said.

