Movies and TV shows casting this week in Cincinnati

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Cincinnati and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Major Hip Hop Artist Music Video (Chicago)

- Project type: music video

- Roles:

-- Lead Roller Skater W. Dark Skin Complexion ($700 (10 to 12 hours))

- Casting: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the music video here

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"Partners" Rom-com Film Scene Demo 2026

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Sarah (pay not available)

-- Alyssa (pay not available)

-- Abigail (pay not available)

- Casting: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the short film here

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Real Singles for Reality Dating Show- Debt 175k+

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real Single People Who are in Chronic Debt 150+ Who Do Not Reveal It When First Dating (1000.00)

- Casting: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Drita (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

-- Aisha (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

-- A.J. (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Norwegian Cruise Line Dancer Audition Detroit

- Project type: theatre

- Roles:

-- Dancers ( $800/week onboard, $560/week rehearsals)

- Casting: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the theatre production here

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Casting Real People -New Dating Reality Series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real Singles- New Dating Show See Flyer Attached Reality Show ($1000)

- Casting: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Dating Show Reality Tv- - Generational Wealth

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Looking for Real People Who are Wealthy or Come from Generational Wealth (1000.00)

- Casting: Cincinnati

- Learn more about the reality TV show here