Woman dead, firefighters injured in northern Ohio duplex fire

TOLEDO — One person is dead, and two firefighters were hurt after a duplex fire in northern Ohio on Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported in the 2200 block of Hollywood Avenue in Toledo after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the duplex.

Crews entered the duplex, found a woman inside, and removed her.

Firefighters immediately started providing medical care before taking her to the hospital, where she died, WTOL-11 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our affiliate reported that this is the eighth fire-related death in the City of Toledo in 2026.

Toledo Fire and Rescue said firefighters encountered extremely challenging conditions while trying to extinguish the flames.

They found heavy hoarding conditions inside the duplex, which hid pockets of fire.

These conditions forced fire crews to exit the building before continuing defensive operations, WTOL-11 reported.

Hidden fire and clutter made it hard to fully extinguish the flames, according to the department.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling the flames.

WTOL-11 reported that one firefighter collapsed from heat exhaustion and was pulled to safety by another firefighter. They injured their arm during the rescue.

Both firefighters were hospitalized for minor injuries, but have since been released.

A portion of the demolished home reignited around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, prompting crews to return and extinguish the flames again.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]