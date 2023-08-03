Winter Guard International competition to stay in Dayton through 2031

DAYTON — One of Dayton’s biggest events just extended its contract with the city through 2031.

It’s now the longest-running contract for the University of Dayton Arena. 36 years and they’re coming back for an additional 8.

“We started this process before COVID things got delayed a little bit so we actually did a small extension just to get us through to the other side of COVID and then we went back at it with the CBB,” said Scott DeBolt, UD Arena Athletic Director.

Winter Guard International is a nationwide color guard, percussion and winds competition held right here in Dayton. It also brings in record-setting numbers for Dayton’s economy.

“It brings an estimated economic direct spending impact of 18 million dollars so its very important for us to keep that here,” said Jacquelyn Powell, Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau president and CEO.

Surrounding counties also make themselves available to help WGI be successful.

“Groups leave their hotel and say sign us up for next year. It’s that simple, in addition to the 5 arenas that we utilize, we also use over 70 rehearsal spaces that is so hard to replicate,” said Ron Nankervis, WGI CEO.

WGI officials say it keeps coming back to Dayton because this was the first place that truly embraced winter guard.

Talks of an additional extension are never off the table.

UD is looking to break its 60-thousand in attendance record with WGI next year.

