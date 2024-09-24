Local

Vance, Walz face off in VP Debate on Oct. 1

By WHIO Staff

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance have agreed to debate each other on Oct. 1, setting up a matchup of potential vice presidents as early voting in some states gets underway for the general election. (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK CITY — Both Vice Presidential candidates will take the stage on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in New York City for the only VP debate during the 2024 election campaign cycle.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and GOP Senator JD Vance of Ohio will face off with the debate hosted by CBS News.

The debate will be moderated by CBS News anchors Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan.

According to CBS News, Walz wrote on X “See you on October 1, JD.” He said he looked forward to debating Vance – “if he shows up.”

Vance then took to social media and said, “The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already,” he wrote on X, according to CBS News.

The VP debate can be seen on WHIO-TV beginning at 8 pm with a pre-debate program with the actual debate following at 9 pm

