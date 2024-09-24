Vance, Walz face off in VP Debate on Oct. 1

NEW YORK CITY — Both Vice Presidential candidates will take the stage on Tuesday, Oct. 1 in New York City for the only VP debate during the 2024 election campaign cycle.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and GOP Senator JD Vance of Ohio will face off with the debate hosted by CBS News.

The debate will be moderated by CBS News anchors Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan.

According to CBS News, Walz wrote on X “See you on October 1, JD.” He said he looked forward to debating Vance – “if he shows up.”

Vance then took to social media and said, “The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already,” he wrote on X, according to CBS News.

The VP debate can be seen on WHIO-TV beginning at 8 pm with a pre-debate program with the actual debate following at 9 pm

©2024 Cox Media Group