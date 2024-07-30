US 35 ramp to NB I-75 closed due to jackknifed semi

DAYTON — The ramp from US 35 to Northbound Interstate 75 is closed after a jackknifed semi early Tuesday morning.

Dayton officers were dispatched at 2:45 a.m. to the ramp from Westbound U.S. 35 to Northbound Interstate 75, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

ODOT cameras show the ramp from Westbound US 35 is closed to Northbound Interstate 75.

Jackknifed semi on ramp from US 35 to NB I-75 Photo from: ODOT (ODOT/ODOT)

