‘Turned our world upside down;’ Mother thankful car crashing into apartment didn’t end in tragedy

HUBER HEIGHTS — A family is working to put their life back together after a car crashed into their apartment last week.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis spoke to a mother who shared how her family is trying to pick up the pieces LIVE on WHIO-TV Tonight at 11 p.m.

Just days after Christmas Lizbeth Rojo’s husband got a call saying a car had crashed into her apartment.

>> ‘Go big or go home,’ Locals explain what they’ll do with possible Powerball winnings

“When we got here and saw the scenes it was really shocking. I was a wreck. I started crying and everything because everything that was going through my mind was mostly what could have happened,” Rojo said.

While her family stays in a hotel, she can’t help thinking of what would have happened if her family was home when the crash happened.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group