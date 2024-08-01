Trooper hit, injured by pickup truck while helping with disabled semi-trailer on I-70

An Indiana State Trooper suffered minor injuries Thursday when his unmarked car was hit while he was assisting a disabled semi-trailer on Interstate 70 near Richmond.

Master Trooper Eric Downey provided emergency lights for a disabled semi-trailer on the right shoulder of I-70 near Richmond about 2:30 p.m. Downey positioned his unmarked vehicle behind the semi on the exit ramp with his emergency lights activated, the Indiana State Police at Pendleton said.

A preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Paul Harrison determined that a 1998 Ford F-150 driven by Jonathon Andrew Brinkley, 33, Brookville, Ohio, was traveling west on I-70, approached Downey’s location and rear-ended the trooper’s car.

Downey suffered head injuries believed to be minor. He was treated at Reid Hospital in Richmond and released. Brinkley was also taken to Reid Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected, the ISP said.





