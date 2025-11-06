Roller coaster temperatures ahead for the Miami Valley

Good Thursday afternoon, everyone! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here as we look at temperature trends here for the next seven days. It may be simple to just say...hang on! Temperatures will go through some big swings in the next week.

It sure felt nice with that high of 67 degrees in Dayton! That is more typical of October 14th, so while it felt nice it was not record breaking.

Temp Stats

We typically do see 4 days each year with highs at or above 65 degrees, so it is not too uncommon, but these milder days are generally short-lived due to our increase in weather systems.

Roller Coaster

By Monday morning the milder air will be a distant memory, at least briefly, as temperatures will be in the 20s with scattered snow showers around. Quite the change! In fact, some of you might find this as a shock to the system as we have not had a true taste of Winter yet this season.

National

A deep trough will allow cold air to dive deep into the southern United States! In fact, even Florida will have temperatures of 10 to 20 degrees below average, especially in the northern half of the state. They will have concerns of falling iguanas due to the cold temperatures there!

The warmth will be in control across the western United States with highs 5-15 degrees above average. It is common to see big swings over just a few days as we transition into Winter!

The good news? For those do dislike the cold...we find things warming up back to seasonable levels by midweek next week. The other good news as with temperatures for a couple nights going well below freezing this should help allergy issues those of you may be having!