Police recover stolen gun while responding to fight

DAYTON — Dayton police crews recovered a stolen firearm Saturday night, according to a social media post from the department.

While responding to a call for “males fighting,” an officer saw that a man watching the fight had a “visible handgun.”

According to the post, the serial number came back as a reported stolen gun.

The man was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail on a felony charge of receiving stolen property. His identity wasn’t immediately available.

Additional information was not immediately available.





