Miami Twp — A road in Miami Twp that was closed for the past four days has reopened.

The section of Mad River Road between Ohio 725 and Lois Circle has reopened, according to Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner.

The stretch of road near the Dayton Mall was closed for a culvert replacement, but normal traffic is flowing again.





