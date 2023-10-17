One injured after car crashes into Covington home Saturday

COVINGTON, Miami County — One person was injured after a car crashed into a house in the village of Covington this past weekend, according to Covington Police Sergeant Tim Cline.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 at 12:02 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a home on the 200 block of S. High Street, Cline said.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and taken to the Upper Valley Medical Center. The driver is in a stable condition.

Covington Police are investigating the incident and say there is a significant amount of structural damage, but no exact dollar amount has been estimated.

Three residents who lived in the home were displaced and are now staying with family, Cline said.

Since the driver was injured, officers were unable to test for any impairment.

Cline said the department has sent evidence out for lab results, but it could take a few weeks.

For now, the driver will be cited for failure to control.

