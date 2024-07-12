Ohio offering program to teach non-English speakers to be licensed, safe drivers

Non-English speakers in Ohio now have the chance to learn how to be safe drivers through a program being offered through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety division on Thursday announced new educational resources for diverse communities in the Buckeye state to help English Language Learners become licensed drivers.

The curriculum and train-the-trainer program is intended to help non-English speakers learn safe driving practices and prepare for the written and driving tests at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The program includes information about how to obtain an Ohio driver’s license and basic traffic safety laws.

“Non-English speakers who are new to Ohio may not fully understand the rules of the road, increasing their risk of being involved in a crash,” said Andy Wilson, state public safety department director. “Even the most basic driver education helps promote safe behaviors on our roads, benefitting all drivers in Ohio.”

A pilot program was introduced at the state traffic safety office’s 2024 Ohio Traffic Safety Summit in Columbus and is ready to be launched statewide.

Participants will be able to share information they learn with English Language Learners or non-English speaking adults who want to learn to drive in Ohio. Trainings are conducted in English. Participants translate the material to share in their communities.

“Providing traffic safety education in multiple languages helps to remove some barriers for Ohio’s English Language Learners and integrate them into the community, OTSO Executive Director Emily Davidson said. “We hope this new education program can help create a safer and more inclusive environment for all residents.”

The curriculum does not replace driver education, according to OTSO, and those who present it in diverse language communities are not considered licensed driver training instructors in the state.

Teen drivers are still required to complete 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of behind-the-wheel training at a licensed driver training school. Adult drivers who fail the first attempt at the BMV are required to complete the abbreviated program -- 4 hours of classroom instruction and either 4 hours of behind the wheel training with a licensed instructor or 24 hours of driving practice with a licensed driver age 21 and older.

Resources are available on OTSO’s website for those interested in bringing this curriculum to their community.





