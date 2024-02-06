Multiple agencies called to fire in Miami County

SPRINGCREEEK TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments were called to a fire in Miami County Monday night.

Around 7 p.m. Piqua, Lockington and Fletcher fire departments were called to a fire in the 8000 block of North Piqua Lockington Road, according to a social media post by Piqua Fire Local 252.

>> Troopers, helicopter pursues suspected impaired driver on I-75 Saturday

Photos from the scene show smoke coming from the side of the building.

It is not known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.









©2024 Cox Media Group