UPDATE: Over 4,000 without power as severe weather moves through our area

MIAMI VALLEY — Just over 4,000 people are without power in the Miami Valley as severe weather moves through the area.

>> LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Warnings issued for Mercer, Auglaize, Darke

As of 10:03 p.m., 3,961 AES Ohio customers are currently without power.

AES Ohio shared an update on social media that their crews are seeing multiple trees on power lines and “extensive damage.”

“Restoration will continue through the night,” AES Ohio shared.

Currently, five outages are impacting 47 Duke Energy customers in Butler County.

Here are the areas that are experiencing outages in our area:

Auglaize County: 85

Butler 47

Darke County: 3,712

Miami: 70

Montgomery County: 90

Preble: 4





©2024 Cox Media Group