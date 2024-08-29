Missing Adult Alert issued for Xenia man with Alzheimer’s

XENIA — A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Xenia man who drove away from his home and has not returned.

On Aug. 29 around 7 a.m. Richard Hayslip, 76, drove away from his home on Cincinnati Avenue and has not returned.

Police said he suffers from Alzheimer’s and they are worried about his safety.

Hayslip is described as a white male, 5′9′', 180 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.

His vehicle is a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with OH plate number HWX5773.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle.

