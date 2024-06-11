Man who hit, killed UC student from Moraine sentenced

CINCINNATI — A man who hit and killed a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine has been sentenced.

Michael Quarles was sentenced to 12 to 16 years in prison, though he was given time served credit for 620 days, according to our news partners at WCPO.

On Monday, Quarles pleaded guilty to four charges: aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, having weapons under disability, and failure to stop after an accident.

On Sept. 21, 2022, 17-year-old Cayden Turner and another 18-year-old UC student crossed a street in a marked crosswalk near campus when then-17-year-old Quarles sped through a red light and hit them.

Turner was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other student was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Turner and the other student hit were roommates and 2022 graduates of Chaminade Julienne, Turner’s mother told News Center 7.

The crash happened two weeks after Quarles cut off an ankle monitor he'd been assigned following a previous charge, according to our news partners at WCPO.

















