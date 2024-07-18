‘Hot Dog!’ Skyline Chili named best regional fast food chain in nation, new study says

CINCINNATI — It is a good day to be a chili lover in Ohio.

Skyline Chili has been named the “Best Regional Fast Food” in the United States for 2024, according to a new USA Today study.

USA Today 10Best’s travel editors nominated their top picks for regional fast food chains in the United States and readers voted for their favorites.

“While you’ll certainly find its namesake on the menu — a meat-based sauce served over a plate of spaghetti topped with tons of cheddar cheese — they also serve hot dogs, salads, wraps, burritos, and chili bowls,” the wrote. “They even have a few vegetarian-specific menu items.”

Cincinnati’s beloved restaurant chain opened 75 years ago, but has spread over the years across the area, USA Today said.

“HOT DOG we’re feeling good! We were named #1 for @USATODAY‘s Best Regional Fast Food,” Skyline Chili wrote on social media. “Thank you to everyone who voted! Now who’s hungry?!”

Skyline beat out other establishments including Whataburger and In-N-Out-Burger. Visit this website to see the full list.

It has several locations across the Miami Valley.

