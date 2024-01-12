Hearing set for challenge to Mary McDonald’s bid to run for commission as Republican

A hearing is now set regarding the challenge to Mary McDonald’s bid to switch political parties and run as a Republican candidate for a Montgomery County Commission seat this November.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Protest started in Democrat candidate’s bid to run as Republican in commission race

The hearing at the Montgomery County Board of Elections, in downtown Dayton, is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 1:30 p.m., according to a statement issued Friday by Friends of McDonald.

McDonald, former two-term Trotwood mayor, calls the challenge by local Democrats “petty attacks.”

The challenge filed Thursday by Mohamed Al-Hamdani, Montgomery County Democratic Party chairman, and Brenda Blausser, a Republican, requests a hearing before the county board of elections. Their challenge accuses McDonald of committing several improprieties including improperly filing an intent to run and submitting defective petitions.

“I am looking forward to the Montgomery County Board of Elections settling this matter so that we can get on with allowing the voters to choose the next [sic] County Commissioner,” McDonald said in a prepared statement.









