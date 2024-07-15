Gunman spotted on roof 30 minutes before Trump attempted assassination, sources say

BUTLER, Pennsylvania — New details have been uncovered Monday in the moments leading up to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, according to our sister station in Pittsburgh, WPXI-11.

Thomas Crooks was spotted by law enforcement on a roof nearly 30 minutes before shots were fired that injured Trump, killed a former fire chief, and injured two others in the crowd.

Beaver County’s ESU team had eight members at the rally, including snipers and spotters, WPXI-11′s Nicole Ford confirmed.

One of them noticed a suspicious man on a roof near the rally at 5:45 pm, called it in and took a picture of the person.

WPXI-11′s sources confirmed the person in that picture is Thomas Crooks. It is not clear if Crooks had a gun with him at that point.

A law enforcement officer had also previously seen Crooks on the ground and called him in as a suspicious person with a picture before 5:45 p.m.

An officer checked the grounds for Crooks but did not see him, according to WPXI-11′s sources.

26 minutes after the second picture of Crooks was taken by law enforcement and the information called in, shots were fired from the roof of the American Glass Research building.

Seconds later, a Secret Service sniper returned fire and killed Crooks.

