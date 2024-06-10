Former UD basketball player, member of first NIT championship team dies at 85

WAYNESVILLE — Tom Hatton, a former University of Dayton Men’s Basketball player died on Thursday, June 6, 2024. He was 85 years old.

Hatton graduated from Waynesville High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Dayton.

Hatton earned All-County honors in basketball during the 19-55 and 1956 seasons and All-District in 1956, during his time at Waynesville High School.

He was inducted into the Waynesville High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997.

During his time at UD, Hatton played basketball from 1959-1962.

He had a total of 952 career points and was a part of the team that finished as the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) champions during the 1962 season, led by coach Tom Blackburn.

Hatton retired as a Systems Analyst from Nexis Lexis (formerly Mead) in 1992, according to his obituary.

Hatton was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1962 NBS draft. He was inducted into the University of Dayton Hall of Fame in 1982.

Hatton’s obituary stated, “It should be noted that his time playing basketball, both in high school and college, was spent with his brother as a teammate. The teams that the Hatton brothers played on will always be remembered as some of the most exciting and competitive teams in Waynesville and UD history.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Martha Hatton, and his brother, Gordon “Gordie” Hatton. He is survived by two daughters, Colleen Hatton and Tracey Hatton.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville.

