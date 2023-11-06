Firefighters on scene of house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters are battling a house fire in Dayton early Monday morning.
>>All lanes closed on SB I-75 in Harrison Twp. after person hit by vehicle
Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 2:37 p.m. to the 1000 block of Riverside Drive on initial reports of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered fire coming from the delta side (right side) of a two-story house, Dayton Police and Fire wrote on social media.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
©2023 Cox Media Group