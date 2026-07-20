Fairborn man pleads guilty to 10 felony drug counts

FAIRBORN — A 44-year-old Fairborn man pleaded guilty to ten felony drug counts.

The charges against Ivan Keith Evans are related to the trafficking of cocaine.

The Greene County A.C.E. Drug Task Force initiated an investigation in late 2025 after receiving information that Evans was trafficking drugs in Fairborn.

The extensive investigation revealed that Evans was trafficking large quantities of cocaine not only within Fairborn but also in the surrounding Miami Valley area, including local universities and apartment complexes.

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The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the FBI, Adult Parole Authority, Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, and the Fairborn Police Department, which assisted the Greene County A.C.E. Task Force.

These agencies conducted several controlled buys from Evans, leading to the charges outlined in the indictment.

“A review of this man’s criminal history reflects a life spent preying on other people and spreading poison in our communities,” Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes said. “Evans has no fewer than ten prior felony convictions including Aggravated Robbery, Domestic Violence and drug trafficking and possession crimes.”

Evans will be sentenced at a later date.