Emaciated St. Bernard left at shelter; Dog wardens asking for help identifying it, possible owner

HAMILTON COUNTY — An emaciated St. Bernard dog was left at a Hamilton County animal shelter. Dog wardens are asking for help identifying it.

An approximately 1-year-old male St. Bernard dog was left at Cincinnati Animal CARE in the early afternoon of Friday, June 14.

The dog, named ASgard by Cincinnati Animal CARE staff, was unresponsive when he arrived. He was determined to be in caridac arrest.

He was rushed to the shelter medical clinic where he recieved 8 minutes of CPR and two blood transfusions to save his life.

The dog was transferred to a medical foster home where he later died.

Shelter officials said the St. Bernard weighed only 42 pounds upon arrival, while fully grown male St. Bernard’s should weigh between 140-180 pounds.

“At this time there is no medical explanation for this dog’s condition other than extreme malnutrition most likely due to lack of nutrients and basic veterinary care,” said Medical Director, Amanda Gilbert.

The dog was allegedly found in the Bond Hill neighborhood of Cincinnati near the intersection of Andina Ave and Reading Rd. However, he could be from anywhere.

“This dog belongs to someone,” said Shelter Director, Meaghan Colville. “Someone out there knows the owner who adopted, bought, or acquired a St. Bernard puppy sometime in the last 18 months.”

Cincinnati Animal CARE and Hamilton County Dog Warden officials are hopeful that someone will recognize the dog and are asking anyone with information to call 513-541-7387 or email wecare@cincycare.org using the dog’s reference number, 6584.

“This is such a preventable and sad loss of life,” said Chief Dog Warden, Beth Ward. “For an approximately 1-year-old St. Bernard to come into our care weighing only 25% of its appropriate weight is incredibly upsetting to see. We hope to bring justice for Asgard.”













