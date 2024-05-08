Driver rescued after being stuck in high water in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A person is safe after being stuck in high water in Ohio on Tuesday night.

>>PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Miami Valley

>>Share your weather photos & videos with us

Cincinnati Fire and EMS posted on social media that firefighters rescued an occupant from a car that struck in high water.

The car was stuck in high water on Yost Avenue in North Fairmount.

Firefighters responded to dozens of storm-related calls on Tuesday night, the department said.

They are reporting only minor injuries.

FF Kirsten Worth rescues one occupant from a car on Yoast Ave in North Fairmount overnight. Our firefighters have responded to dozens of

storm related calls tonight, fortunately only minor injuries have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/VPEIapsimn — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) May 8, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group