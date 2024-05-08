Local

Driver rescued after being stuck in high water in Ohio

By WHIO Staff

Water rescue on Yoast Avenue in Cincinnati Photo contributed by Cincy Fire & EMA via X (formerly Twitter) (Cincy Fire & EMA via X (formerly Twitter)/Cincy Fire & EMA via X (formerly Twitter))

CINCINNATI — A person is safe after being stuck in high water in Ohio on Tuesday night.

Cincinnati Fire and EMS posted on social media that firefighters rescued an occupant from a car that struck in high water.

The car was stuck in high water on Yost Avenue in North Fairmount.

Firefighters responded to dozens of storm-related calls on Tuesday night, the department said.

They are reporting only minor injuries.

