DeWine provides update on school bus safety task force ahead of the new year

December 27 marks four months since family and friends began saying their final goodbyes to Aiden Clark.

The Northwestern Schools student was killed when a driver crossed the center line a crashed into his school bus on the first day of school.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spoke one-on-one with Governor Mike DeWine about the crash and the work he’s done since then to make school buses safer. Watch on News Center 7 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

For months, leaders have been meeting to form recommendations on ways to make school buses safer.

Their recommendations are due to the governor in the new year.

