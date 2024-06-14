Deputy stops car for going over 100 mph near injury crash on I-675

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for going over 100 mph near an injury crash on Interstate 675 Wednesday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos on social media.

It showed a deputy stopped a driver for going 109 mph in a 65-mph speed zone.

This happened a half-mile near an injury crash Wednesday night on I-675.

As News Center 7 previously reported, medics transported two people to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on I-675 NB near State Route 725.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people about the dangers of speeding.

“Remember, speeding isn’t worth the risk,” they said on Facebook. “We have a responsibility to keep our roads safe for everyone.”

