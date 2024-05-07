Dayton police officer pleads guilty to charges involving sex investigation

DAYTON — A Dayton Police officer has pleaded guilty to charges involving a sex investigation.

Joseph Setty, 42, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors, one count of unlawful restraint and two counts of disorderly conduct, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office told News Center 7.

Four women in a Facebook group chat said he had sex with them without their consent.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Dayton Police Department put Setty on leave more than a year ago.

No sentencing date has been set.

