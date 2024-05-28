Busy street closed after water main break near Warren County school

SPRINGBORO — A busy street is closed after a water main break near a Warren County school on Monday.

Springboro Police said officers were dispatched to State Route 741 on initial reports of a water main break near Springboro Community schools.

The department shared photos on social media. It shows the streets blocked off and the break is near the junior high school entrance.

“State Route 741 is closed at Heatherwoode Blvd. and the Junior High School entrance due to a massive water main break,” the department said on social media.

They closed traffic in that area just before 6:45 p.m.

The department said the road is currently impassable and asked the public to avoid the area.

Water main break on SR 741 near Springboro schools Photo contributed by Springboro Police Department (via Facebook) (Springboro Police Department (via Facebook)/Springboro Police Department (via Facebook))

