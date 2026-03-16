Buc-ee’s one step closer to opening local location

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights is one step closer to opening its doors for customers.

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Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith certified meat scales and witnessed the preliminary calibration of 108 fuel pumps at the new Buc-ee’s in Huber Heights on March 12.

The inspections are required milestones as the store prepares to open its first location in Ohio.

Keith and his weights and measures inspectors tested and certified the store’s four scales.

These scales will be used to sell the store’s signature meats by the pound.

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Inspectors also witnessed the initial calibration of the station’s 108 fuel pumps, which is a requirement for a new gas station to open.

Buc-ee’s is a Texas-based chain recognized for its branded merchandise and specific snack offerings, such as Beaver Nuggets.

The new store is part of a 13% increase in gas station development within Montgomery County since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of stations in the county grew from 218 in 2020 to 246 in 2026.

Keith said these newer facilities are typically larger and provide more services than older stations.

Buc-ee’s is scheduled to open its Huber Heights location on April 6.

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