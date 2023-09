TROTWOOD — A boil advisory has been lifted in Trotwood.

The city issued the advisory after a water main break was reported Thursday.

The advisory impacted those living in the Broadmoor Neighborhood.

“The water has been tested and is safe for consumption,” city officials said in a press release.

The water main break was on Olive Road, News Center 7 previously reported.

