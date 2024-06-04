‘Be aware;’ Police issue warning after delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are warning restaurant owners and delivery drivers to use caution when accepting orders in Trotwood as someone has been robbing drivers at gunpoint.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, at least two delivery drivers have been robbed at 304 Outer Belle Dr. Apt. C in the past three weeks.

Trotwood Police Detective Anthony Page sent the warning to restaurant owners across the city.

“He would call at 7:00 pm and place the orders, then rob the delivery driver by gunpoint or force. The listed address is a vacant apartment in the Wingate Apartment Complex,” the warning read.

Zariah Sampson has lived in the Wingate Apartment Complex for four years and was shocked to learn that this is happening so close to home.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Sampson said.

Sampson said she saw the warning on Facebook.

“Somebody posted it, we’re all sharing it. I shared it too so we can be aware,” Sampson said.

Galina Arnold, a concerned citizen, said crimes like this have a wide impact.

“I can understand how at that point they don’t want to do their job,” Arnold said.

Arnold said delivery drivers are the first victims, then the restaurants because they won’t receive payment.

After hearing about this kind of violence, delivery drivers may be reluctant to accept orders in certain neighborhoods, which could affect hundreds of residents.

“It’s very common, My neighbors, we all get food from Door Dash and Uber Eats, but I don’t want them to feel uncomfortable coming over here and not safe. I want them to feel safe to deliver food over here,” Sampson said.

Trotwood police are asking restaurants to not accept orders for this address.

If you have any information about these attacks, call the Trotwood Police Department at (937) 854-7200.

