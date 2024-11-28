ArriveSafe program returns, provides free rides home this Thanksgiving holiday

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is battling impaired driving outside the courtroom.

Just this year, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have handled nearly 5,000 deadly crashes.

The ArriveSafe program allows drivers who are too impaired to drive to keep themselves and the roads safe.

“I don’t know about you but I certainly don’t want to be on the road with other people who are OVI,” Mat Heck, Montgomery County Prosecutor said.

He said troopers made 29 OVI arrests over the Halloween weekend in Montgomery County.

He wants to lower that number this holiday weekend.

Since its formation, ArriveSfe has given over 16,000 rides in total.

Heck said drivers and partygoers must choose to take themselves off the street the easy way, or they’ll get another kind of free ride in the back of a police cruiser.

He said the county uses seized funds from drug busts to pay for the program along with help from Heidelberg Distributors and Key-ads.

The program runs from 6 p.m. Nov. 27 until 6 a.m. Dec. 1.

People can scan the QR code on the flyer to get a $20 voucher to use in the Uber app.

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope that everyone has a safe holiday and doesn't drink and drive. If you celebrate this holiday... Posted by Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. on Wednesday, November 27, 2024

