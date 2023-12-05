7 Circle of Kindness: Community donations delivered to families in need

CENTERVILLE — Items that were dropped off at WHIO-TV’s 7 Circle of Kindness donation drive last Friday are now making their way to those in need.

The donations were dropped off Tuesday morning at Hannah’s Treasure Chest to help kids in need this holiday season.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz was in Centerville and helped explain how this donation drive will help the non-profit meet the needs they are seeing.

Some of the items that were donated will find their way onto the shelves at the business, while others will go directly into care packages for families in the community who are in need.

Volunteer Marilyn Coleman said, “Come in the other day just to get things organized and go through donations.

Coleman is one of nearly 90 volunteers who help Hannah’s Treasure Chest kids and their families. She helps run the thrift store.

“Everything in the shop goes back to support this treasure chest and buy the shoes, socks, underwear, and diapers that are in need so badly,” Coleman said.

The items that are needed go into care packages for families. There is everything from toys to clothes to even a stroller that was donated.

Executive Director of Hannah’s Treasure Chest, Deanna Murphy, said, “Oh, that will go out today. We have a waiting list for double strollers. So, by this afternoon that will be in the hands of a family.”

Murphy said the need they are seeing this year is up. For perspective, in 2017, they helped around 3,500 children. This year, that number is closer to 7,000.

“The reality is everybody needs help and more and more every year. So, donations like this help us fulfill that mission – help us ensure that children have the things they need to grow and thrive. We’re really thankful for the support,” Murphy said.

Outside of donations, Murphy said it’s their volunteers that keep their organization going. And Coleman said she recognizes that too, but for a different reason.

“It’s a wonderful group and they have all been there for me and I’ll get emotional. So, I can’t talk about it. I lost my daughter-in-law to come with it. They all showed up. It was amazing. So, you have some great friends,” Coleman said.

They are there for each other and for the families they serve.

