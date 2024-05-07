2 men hospitalized, 1 in custody, after Dayton stabbing

DAYTON — Medics transported two men to the hospital and one is in custody after a weekend stabbing in Dayton.

News Center 7 reported on Saturday that Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched to the 200 block of West Parkwood Drive on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 28-year-old man, and the suspect, a 55-year-old man, according to Lt. Steve Bauer.

Medics transported both men to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was then transported to Montgomery County Jail, Bauer said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating.

