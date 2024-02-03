11 arrested during Montgomery County auto theft operation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — 11 people were arrested during an auto theft operation in Montgomery County this week.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Dayton Police and Fire, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and other local agencies partnered to conduct an Auto Theft Suppression Operation, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

These operations are conducted to reduce the threat of auto theft in Montgomery County. This one took place between Jan. 28 to Feb. 2.

During the operation, seven vehicles fled from law enforcement, and 11 people were arrested, the spokesperson said.

Law enforcement recovered seven firearms, two stolen vehicles, and one stolen ATV.

The sheriff’s office calls thanks its law enforcement partners for “another successful operation,” the spokesperson said.

