Mega Millions says new rules will more than double jackpot value

NEW YORK — New Mega Millions rules will come into play next month, the company has announced, under which the minimum jackpot value will more than double to $50 million.

The new rules will come into force after the final drawing of the current game on Friday, April 4, the company said in a notice posted to its website. The first drawing under the new rules will be on April 8.

From that draw, jackpots will start at $50 million, rather than the current starting point of $20 million. "Jackpots are expected to grow faster and get to higher dollar amounts more frequently in the new game," the company said.

Minimum non-jackpot prizes will jump in value from between $2 and $1 million to between $10 and $10 million. Every winning ticket will payout at least double the price, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions will introduce a new $5 game with a built-in multiplier, with a multiplier value of 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 randomly assigned at the time of purchase.

Prizes for match 5 -- achieved by matching five white balls -- will range from $2 million to $10 million with the new multiplier.

Matching the Mega Ball on its own will now payout $10 to $50, depending on the assigned multiplier.

Mega Millions said the new rules improve the odds of players winning the jackpot -- from 1 in 302,575,350 to 1 in 290,472,336 -- due to the removal of one gold Mega Ball from the game. The new format will have 24 rather than 25 Mega Balls.

Overall odds of winning any prize will improve to 1 in 23 from 1 in 24, the company said.

