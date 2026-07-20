Every season in the NFL produces performances that feel less like a single game and more like statistical outliers — explosive outings where quarterbacks pile up passing yards, running backs break off long scoring runs, and receivers turn routine targets into multi-touchdown afternoons. These are the kinds of games that separate good fantasy weeks from historic ones.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best fantasy performances in Cleveland Browns history using data from Stathead. The list includes the highest single-game fantasy scores by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers/tight ends across the franchise's history, based on standard fantasy scoring.

Best Quarterback fantasy games

#5. Kelly Holcomb, November 28, 2004

- Stats: 413 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 2 Interceptions

- Game: CLE vs CIN, 48-58 Loss

- Fantasy points: 32.52

#4. Jameis Winston, December 2, 2024

- Stats: 497 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TDs, 3 Interceptions, 11 Rushing Yards

- Game: CLE vs DEN, 32-41 Loss

- Fantasy points: 32.98

#3. Shedeur Sanders, December 7, 2025

- Stats: 364 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TDs, 1 Interceptions, 29 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs TEN, 29-31 Loss

- Fantasy points: 33.46

#2. Frank Ryan, December 12, 1964

- Stats: 202 Passing Yards, 5 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 14 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs NYG, 52-20 Win

- Fantasy points: 35.48

#1. Josh McCown, October 11, 2015

- Stats: 457 Passing Yards, 2 Passing TDs, 0 Interceptions, 12 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs

- Game: CLE vs BAL, 33-30 (OT) Win

- Fantasy points: 35.48

Best Running Back fantasy games

#5. Jim Brown, November 28, 1965

- Stats: 146 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 34 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: CLE vs PIT, 42-21 Win

- Fantasy points: 42.0

#4. Eric Metcalf, September 20, 1992

- Stats: 10 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TDs, 177 Receiving Yards, 3 Receiving TDs

- Game: CLE vs RAI, 28-16 Win

- Fantasy points: 42.7

#3. Jim Brown, September 15, 1963

- Stats: 162 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TDs, 100 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs

- Game: CLE vs WAS, 37-14 Win

- Fantasy points: 44.2

#2. Jerome Harrison, December 20, 2009

- Stats: 286 Rushing Yards, 3 Rushing TDs, 12 Receiving Yards

- Game: CLE vs KAN, 41-34 Win

- Fantasy points: 47.8

#1. Jim Brown, November 19, 1961

- Stats: 237 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TDs, 52 Receiving Yards

- Game: CLE vs PHI, 45-24 Win

- Fantasy points: 52.9

Best Wide Receiver/Tight End fantasy games

#5. Webster Slaughter, October 29, 1989

- Stats: 184 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 4 Receptions, 5 Targets

- Game: CLE vs HOU, 28-17 Win

- Fantasy points: 30.4

#4. Jerry Jeudy, December 2, 2024

- Stats: 235 Receiving Yards, 1 Receiving TDs, 9 Receptions, 13 Targets

- Game: CLE vs DEN, 32-41 Loss

- Fantasy points: 31.5

#3. Odell Beckham Jr., October 4, 2020

- Stats: 81 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 5 Receptions, 8 Targets

- Game: CLE vs DAL, 49-38 Win

- Fantasy points: 33.4

#2. Josh Gordon, December 1, 2013

- Stats: 261 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 10 Receptions, 15 Targets

- Game: CLE vs JAX, 28-32 Loss

- Fantasy points: 38.1

#1. Amari Cooper, December 24, 2023

- Stats: 265 Receiving Yards, 2 Receiving TDs, 11 Receptions, 15 Targets

- Game: CLE vs HOU, 36-22 Win

- Fantasy points: 40.5